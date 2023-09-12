Watch more videos on Shots!

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium in January once his suspension from all football related activity has been completed. Toney cannot return to match action until January 16, 2024 and is not allowed to train with Brentford teammates until Sunday, September 17 - a day after Newcastle’s game with the Bees at St James’ Park.

However, this ban from football hasn’t stopped speculation over his future at the club to build and Toney, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, has been linked with moves to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old when the January transfer window opens - and Newcastle United have recently emerged as a potential shock destination.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite Newcastle already having the services of Alexander Isak and Callum WIlson at their disposal, they have been linked with a surprise move for Toney in January as a way to bolster their attacking options. Wilson and Isak scored a combined 28 goals for United last season.

Brentford have reportedly placed a £70m price tag on Toney and whilst being reluctant to sell the striker midway through a season, the Bees could be forced to sell should they receive an acceptable offer. Of course, if Toney were to move to St James’ Park, it would be his second stint at the club having spent three years contracted to the Magpies between 2015 and 2018.

Toney made just four senior appearances for Newcastle during his time at the club before joining Peterborough United in 2018 - and Toney has recently revealed his belief that he was never given a chance to prove himself on Tyneside. Speaking on the Diary of a CEO Podcast, Toney said: “Don’t get me wrong Newcastle are a great club and have had some great players and are doing very well at the moment, but I feel like I didn’t really have a chance in the first-team to prove if I was good enough. I feel that personally anyway.”