‘So important’ - Eddie Howe reveals reasons for Newcastle United transfer approach

Eddie Howe believes versatility will be vital for Newcastle United as they prepare to balance Premier League and Champions League demands. The Magpies kick-off their Champions League campaign at the San Siro next Tuesday and Howe believes the members of his squad that can play multiple positions will be very important heading into the next period of the campaign.

“I think [versatility] it’s going to be important this season,” United’s head coach said. “The players that can play different positions will be really valuable for us because you can never foresee what is going to happen.

“You might get two or three injuries in one position and then need to shift things around. So to have the players that can do that is so important.”

The summer transfer window saw Newcastle add four players to Howe’s first-team squad, including Chelsea’s Lewis Hall. Hall was brought to Tyneside to act as cover at left-back having predominantly played there for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, as Howe revealed, the teenager is very adept at playing in multiple positions and although he is yet to make an appearance in black and white, hopes are high that he can have a major impact in multiple positions at the club.

Howe said: “I think he has the attributes to play many different positions and he’s only recently converted to left back, he’s probably had a year training and playing there. But he’s also played as a number eight, a number six, left wing, wing back, left back and even for England he’s played at centre-half in a back three and a back four I believe so real versatility.

“That was one of the attractions for us because this season we are going to need as many players to play many different positions.”