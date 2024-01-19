Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swansea City have confirmed that Harrison Ashby is close to making a return to action after missing their last 11 games in all competitions. Ashby suffered a hamstring injury against Hull City back in November and hasn’t featured for the Swans since that day.

Speaking about Ashby’s injury, then Swansea boss Michael Duff confirmed that Ashby had returned to the north east for more investigations on the issue: "He's had a scan, I don't know 100 per cent the diagnosis on it, but the two clubs are now talking. He's gone back to Newcastle for the time being.

"He's their player, so they want to investigate a bit more into what it actually is. Ultimately, from my point of view, he's not available for the next two or three weeks. Until they do this investigation we're not quite sure where it's at."

Duff has since been replaced by Luke Williams at the Swansea.com Stadium and the former Notts County man confirmed that Ashby could be available to him for this weekend’s clash against Southampton. “Harrison is close,” WIlliams admitted. “He is back training and will do again today and he could be available.”