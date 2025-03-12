The latest news from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United will aim to boost their attacking options during the summer transfer window - and could reportedly make an offer for one player that is standing in their way as they aim to claim long-awaited domestic silverware this weekend.

The Magpies are currently preparing for Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool and a Wembley win would see Eddie Howe’s men become the first Newcastle side to win major domestic silverware since Jackie Milburn, George Hannah and Bobby Mitchell scored in a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup Final. However, the Magpies could also have an eye on the performance of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after journalist Ben Jacobs suggested they were one of a number of clubs keen on the Portugal international.

He told the GiveMeSport Market Madness podcast: "What I can tell you in terms of clubs that are closely looking at Jota, is that you have Newcastle United from the Premier League. A Jota exit is not guaranteed, but there is a realistic possibility that suitors will make an approach to Liverpool to better understand the situation. Wolves may be interested, but Jota wants European and ideally Champions League football. Newcastle may be able to offer him that."

Magpies hand financial boost to non-league neighbours

Northern Premier League club Heaton Stannington have revealed their appreciation after receiving what could be a five-figure financial boost from Newcastle United.

The Grounsell Park club face the Magpies Under-21s in the Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final on Tuesday night and produced a fine display to claim a 3-0 win and a first final appearance since 1980. However, the win will also have financial benefits for ‘The Stan’ after Newcastle confirmed they would donate their share of the gate receipts to their non-league neighbours. A crowd of over 1,650 was in attendance as goals from Leighton Hopper, former South Shields youngster Alfie Marriott and on-loan Hebburn Town striker Bailey Adamson gave the non-league side an impressive win. The Magpies also provided extra stewarding and medical cover as The Stan hosted one of the biggest home attendances in their history.

A statement released via the non-league club’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning read: “A huge thank you to Newcastle United for supporting last night’s fixture by providing stewarding and medical cover. Newcastle United have also donated their share of the gate receipts back to us. This gesture is hugely appreciated and will be of huge help to us.”

The win means the Stan will face Northern Premier League Premier Division club Morpeth Town in the final, which will be held at St James Park at a date that is yet to be confirmed.