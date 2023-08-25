Newcastle United have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as they prepare to take on the challenge of balancing European and domestic commitments next season.

The Magpies have added a former Serie A title winner to their midfield in Sandro Tonali, a proven Premier League winger in Harvey Barnes and two up and coming English teenage fullbacks in Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Eddie Howe has also been keen to strengthen the club’s academy system this summer and new recruits Cathal Heffernan and Yankuba Minteh are both ones to watch in years to come. Newcastle’s transfer business has largely been met with optimism by the fanbase, but can we expect further moves in the final week of the transfer window?

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and speculation surrounding St James’ Park.

Tierney 'agrees' Real Sociedad move

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal has dominated the headlines throughout the summer transfer window and the likes of Real Sociedad, Celtic and Newcastle have all been heavily linked with the Scottish international.

Tierney is yet to make the Arsenal squad for any of their opening three matches including the Community Shield, despite a serious injury to Jurrien Timber in the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Now Fabrizio Romano reports a verbal agreement is in place between Arsenal for a loan deal with no option to buy clause included. A medical is being scheduled with the La Liga club to cover the player's salary.

Ryan Fraser considers move to Italy

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team setup at Newcastle since October 2022 and it appears he no longer has a future on Tyneside despite a brief renaissance of form in Eddie Howe’s first few months.

The Scottish winger has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic after the departure of Jota to Saudi Arabia, but it now appears that Italian outfit Empoli are the frontrunners to sign the player.

Sky Sports Italy claims that Empoli are keen to sort out a loan deal for the player which would see them contribute 50 percent of his wages. Fraser’s existing contract with Newcastle expires in the summer of 2025.

Newcastle secure deal for AC Milan prodigy with another prospect on the horizon

Newcastle United have added Republic of Ireland youngster Cathal Heffernan to their ranks after his departure from AC Milan. The 18-year-old has represented his country at youth level and he made his senior debut for Cork City when he was just 16.

He describes the project of Newcastle as a major reason for his arrival and claims he is hoping to break into the first team in the near future.

He said: “It’s surreal to join such a big club like Newcastle. It’s definitely on the rise and with a lot of history. During the last week, I’ve been so excited to get started and I’m now looking forward to the big season ahead.”

Heffernan is likely to be joined by another Irish youngster in the coming days and it is reported that a deal for 18-year-old Kevin Zefi is close according to Calciomercato.

Zefi rose to prominence when he was just 15 at Shamrock Rovers and became the youngest goalscorer in the League of Ireland at the time. The teenager has been praised by Shamrock’s head of academy Shane Robinson who describes him as a player with a lot of “natural ability on the ball and a daring eye for goal.”