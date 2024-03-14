Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City stand between Newcastle United and their first FA Cup semi final in just under two decades on Saturday evening in what will be a very tough test for Eddie Howe’s side. And the Magpies could head to Manchester without the services of Anthony Gordon after he was substituted in the first-half during their defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

Gordon picked up a knee injury and speaking to the Gazette in the immediate aftermath of that match, Howe revealed the signs were not good for the former Everton man: “He's in a bit of pain, it's unclear what the injury is. We're not sure what the diagnosis is with Anthony, he's got a knee problem. It's just a pain he felt come on so there was no moment or incident that it happened, it was just gradual.

“He's in a bit of pain so we fear it's not looking too good but it's very early days. That was obviously a huge moment in the game to lose him as well because he's been so good for us this year and so consistent in his performances so it's another psychological blow.

“It's unclear what the injury is which can always add a more negative feeling because we want clarity. Hopefully, we can give him that in the next couple of days and we can get him seen to. Of course, he'll be disappointed to go off.”

Gordon’s injury came just moments after the club revealed that Harvey Barnes had missed the trip to the capital with a minor hamstring injury. Barnes, who had missed 26 games after picking up a foot injury during their win over Sheffield United back in September, had looked like being back on the road to recovery and being someone Howe could call on between now and the end of the campaign.