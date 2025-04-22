Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Where are Newcastle United predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s bid to secure a top five place was dealt a blow by Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Saturday evening - but the Magpies still remain firmly in the race to land a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Magpies were sat in third place in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Villa Park after they secured six points from two impressive home wins against Manchester United and Crystal Palace earlier in the week. However, it was Unai Emery’s men that came out on top as Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana all found the net to condemn United to a first league defeat since they emerged empty-handed from a visit to champions elect Liverpool just over two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All focus is now on Saturday’s home game with Ipswich Town as the Magpies look return to winning ways and put pressure on several clubs that are also in contention for the top five as the final five games of the season lie in wait. The home clash with the Tractor Boys is followed by away games at Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal and home games with Chelsea and Everton and the Magpies will remain confident they can still earn another crack at the elite of European football.

But where are Newcastle predicted to finish in the Premier League this season? We take a look at the latest predicted final table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Newcastle and Villa predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table?

20th: Southampton - 14 points 19th: Leicester City - 23 points 18th: Ipswich Town - 26 points 17th: West Ham United - 42 points 16th: Tottenham Hotspur - 43 points 15th: Manchester United - 44 points 14th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 44 points 13th: Everton - 45 points 12th: Crystal Palace - 50 points 11th: Brentford - 53 points 10th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 54 points 9th: Fulham - 55 points 8th: Bournemouth - 56 points 7th: Chelsea - 64 points 6th: Aston Villa - 65 points 5th: Newcastle United - 67 points 4th: Nottingham Forest - 68 points 3rd: Manchester City - 68 points 2nd: Arsenal - 76 points 1st: Liverpool 89 points

What did Jason Tindall say about Newcastle United’s defeat at Aston Villa?

Newcastle United's assistant coach Jason Tindall gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / | AFP via Getty Images

He said: "The message to the players, to everyone, is that we can't lose sight of where we are. We're third in the Premier League, and if you had said to anyone at the football club at the start of the season, would you be happy with being third in the Premier League with five games to go? I think everybody would have said yes. So, we certainly can't lose sight of that. We've done incredibly well to get ourselves in that position. We've been really, really consistent, delivered some excellent performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, that's the biggest message, is to make sure that we rest, recover, and then when we get back to work, we prepare right to go and deliver a good performance against Ipswich. We knew they would start fast: their record here at Villa Park is what it is for a reason. We were disappointed with the start but we showed great character to get ourselves back into the game and go in level at 1-1 at half time. The second half we went out and started the half OK, but around the hour mark when we conceded the second, the physicality and effort caught up to us. We started making little errors that are unlike us that led to goals.

"Full credit to the players, the effort they have put in this week is there for all to see but maybe today was a step too far for us. I wouldn't say that it is a reality check. It was always going to be a tough game coming here to Villa Park. What a fantastic side they are with a great manager. We have had many setbacks but one thing about the players and the club is we stick together and come out fighting.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United defender throws ‘strop’ - summer transfer decision expected