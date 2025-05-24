Newcastle United could earn significant £50.7m PSR boost - if this happens v Everton

Newcastle United can significantly boost their transfer coffers this weekend.

A win against Everton on Sunday would guarantee their participation in next season’s Champions League. Eddie Howe’s side head into the final day of the season with their destiny in their own hands when they face David Moyes’ Everton at St James’ Park.

Having missed out on securing a top five finish last weekend, Newcastle have a second opportunity to cap off a memorable season with a return to European football’s premier competition. A win would negate anything Aston Villa, Chelsea or Nottingham Forest, the teams below them in the table, do on Sunday.

There is also a chance for Newcastle to finish the season in third place, although they are reliant on Fulham doing them a favour and taking points off Manchester City to do that. The sporting rewards of a win on Sunday are clear - but there are also great financial rewards on offer for Newcastle United to take advantage of heading into a summer transfer window that could be a transformational one on Tyneside, particularly after a lean 18 months caused by the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Premier League prize money - what can Newcastle United earn this season?

All 20 Premier League clubs will net north of £100m this season, through equal share payments, from a central commercial pot plus money depending on how many times they were shown on TV in the United Kingdom. Last season’s basement club Sheffield United earned just shy of £110m, with Southampton set to net a similar amount this term.

Clubs also receive money based on what position they finish in the table with that increasing every place up the Premier League you go. These are called ‘ merit payments ’.

Newcastle United will have all eyes on securing Champions League qualification this weekend, but the financial rewards of finishing as high up the Premier League table as possible are stark. The Magpies can finish anywhere between 3rd and 7th on Sunday, with £11.3m the difference between those finishing positions.

A third place finish would net them around £50.7m in merit payments, based on last year’s figures, whilst finishing seventh would see them bank £39.4m. Newcastle head into the final game of the season sat fourth in the table - a position that could see them earn £47.9m in merit payments should they end Sunday there.

Their Champions League journey during the 2023/24 season earned them around £30m in all. The reformatted competition guarantees them at least two more league stage games and increased chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Premier League possible finishing positions

Liverpool = 1st

Arsenal = 2nd - 3rd

Manchester City = 2nd - 7th

Newcastle United = 3rd - 7th

Chelsea = 3rd - 7th

Aston Villa = 3rd - 7th

Nottingham Forest = 3rd - 7th

Brighton = 8th - 9th

Brentford = 8th - 12th

Fulham = 9th - 12th

Bournemouth = 9th - 12th

Crystal Palace = 9th - 12th

Everton = 13th

Wolves = 14th - 17th

West Ham = 14th - 17th

Manchester United = 14th - 17th

Tottenham Hotspur = 14th - 17th

Ipswich Town = 18th - 19th

Leicester City = 18th - 19th

Southampton = 20th