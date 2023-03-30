News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United receive major fitness boost as club show off new training ground addition

One of Newcastle United’s key players has been pictured in training following illness.

By Joe Buck
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Callum Wilson is back training with the first team ahead of their game with Manchester United on Sunday. Wilson has been named in the last few matchday squads but as Eddie Howe revealed, he has been battling illness and thus was only used sparingly in these games.

After the win over Wolves, Howe said: “A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him, as I said. He missed training from very early in the week.

“He did very, very well to make himself available today, and it’s not lost on me, because he was a key sub. He wasn't 100% to take to the pitch, but he did that for the cause.”

In a training video released by the club, Wilson was shown training with the group as they prepare for a huge clash with Erik ten Hag’s side. Nick Pope, who withdrew from the England squad through injury, also took part in training.

Further good news for Newcastle supporters is that Allan Saint-Maximin, who was withdrawn at half-time of the win over Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury, also took part in the session. Saint-Maximin is the last Newcastle player to score against Sunday’s opponents having been shutout in their previous two games.

Joelinton, who is back from a two-game suspension, took part in a game of ‘footvolley’ alongside Bruno Guimaraes against the team of Matt Ritchie and Javi Manquillo. The ‘footvolley’ court is a new addition to the training ground and was ‘unveiled’ by Guimaraes on his Instagram earlier this week.

Callum Wilson has returned to Newcastle United training ahead of the game with Manchester United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
