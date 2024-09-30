Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How does Newcastle United's penalty record compare to their rivals across the Premier League this season?

Newcastle United achieved a seasonal first in Saturday’s battling home draw with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City - and it provoked a lot of discussion between pundits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his side trailing to a first-half goal from City defender Josko Gvardiol, Magpies striker Anthony Gordon raced in on goal before he was clipped by visitors goalkeeper Ederson. Referee Jarred Gillett wasted little time in pointing to the penalty spot and his decision was backed up by VAR official Stuart Attwell, despite the protests of the City players. In doing so, the on-field officials and those at Stockley Park awarded the Magpies their first penalty of the season and that was duly dispatched by Gordon on the day when he was the subject of a Wor Flags tribute.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Premier League Live, Magpies legend Alan Shearer debated the decision to award the spot-kick, saying: "I'm delighted it was given from a Newcastle perspective but I didn't think it was a penalty. Gordon has taken a heavy touch and he's never getting anywhere near that ball and he realises. If there's a touch it's a tiny touch and he initiates the touch Gordon. I think Newcastle got really lucky, I didn't think it was a penalty at all. His touch is awful and once he knows he can't get his touch, his second thought is how do I try and get a penalty. So many players do it. We see it all of the time and we'll see another 10 or 20 players doing that."

However, the Premier League were quick to explain the decision via their Match Centre as they posted: They said: "The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Anthony Gordon. He issued a yellow card to Ederson after he deemed his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call of penalty and a yellow card to Ederson."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with their first penalty of the season now awarded and successfully converted, how does the Magpies record from the spot compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

One awarded and one scored: Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Chelsea One awarded and one missed: AFC Bournemouth, Southampton