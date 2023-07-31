Newcastle United are back in the UK after competing in the Premier League Summer Series across the pond and with just two weeks left until the start of the season, pressure is on for Eddie Howe to finalise his final transfer moves.

The Magpies showed promise for the campaign ahead in the United States and will take on Fiorentina and Villareal at St James' Park before welcoming Aston Villa in their first Premier League fixture of the season.

Here's your Monday morning Newcastle United transfer round-up.

Newcastle United to rival West Ham for £45m valued centre-back

Having already heavily bolstered his Newcastle United midfield this summer, Eddie Howe is set to turn his attention to adding another centre-back to the squad.

The Magpies manager has been linked with a number of stars in that position over the summer transfer window. Howe is believed to be happy with his first-choice pairing of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar but is conscious of needing back-up ahead of a much busier fixture list thanks to Champions League involvement.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer (Image: Getty Images)

According to reports in France, Newcastle United have joined the race for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is available for between £35 and £45 million.

Nice-Martin states that the Magpies will rival West Ham to land the 23-year-old who made 34 Ligue 1 appearances last term and also played in the Europa Conference League.

Swansea edge close to deal for Newcastle United starlet in flurry of signings

A deal to take Harrison Ashby away from St James' Park this summer is edging ever closer as Swansea City look to strike a loan deal for the future star.

The Swans star Ryan Manning left the Welsh side in favour of Southampton following his contract's expiry this summer and now the club are ready to land Ashby along with two other names in a final flurry of action before the Championship returns this weekend.

Ashby signed for Newcastle United from West Ham in January but struggled for game time and only made his Magpies debut in the friendly with Rangers this summer.

The 21-year-old would gain vital experience at Swansea and the Mail Online report the rising star is a priority for Michael Duff, who wants a promotion charge this campaign.