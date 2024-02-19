Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a big offer to finally take Dutch international midfielder Frankie De Jong to Old Trafford.

The 13-time Premier League champions are currently in the midst of revamping their recruitment setup and are in negotiations with Newcastle United over a deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth. However, for all of the fresh thinking a new setup may bring, it is one long-term target that is back on the agenda for the Red Devils.

Spanish outlet Sport have claimed Man Utd are ready to make another attempt to persuade Barcelona to allow De Jong to move to the Premier League after they reportedly made several unsuccessful bids last summer. With Barca's financial woes well-versed, the Catalan giants are said to be keen to relieve themselves of De Jong's £328,000-a-week salary and United would have no issues meeting such demands.

Spurs and Aston Villa eye Turkish talent

Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy has caught the eye of several clubs after making an impressive start to the Super Lig season.

The 18-year-old forward has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions for his club during the opening six months of the season as his side challenge for a place in European competition. His form has not gone unnoticed according to Turkish outlet Turkiye Gazetesi, who claim Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are both ‘in the picture’ to sign Kilicsoy at the end of the season. Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is also believed to be a keen admirer of the striker and there were several reports suggesting the Midlands club were unable to agree a deal for Kilicsoy last year.

Former Europa League winner eyes West Ham United role

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly rejected an opportunity to take charge at Crystal Palace. The Spaniard has been out of work since he left his role at Molineux ahead of the current Premier League season but remains a wanted man after enjoying success with Sevilla earlier in his career. Lopetegui spent ten months in charge of Wolves and has always spoken of his desire to return to a Premier League touchline in the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports in December, he said: "I have to be ready. When you accept a challenge, it's not just about the players and the way you want to play. I think you have to understand where you are, what's the culture of the club and the history too. I think it's important to be able to create the right environment in each club - it's not easy, it's not just the players but the environment for the whole club, if you don't do that, it's very difficult, it's impossible in my opinion."