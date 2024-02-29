Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Premier League:

Newcastle United ‘scout’ Portuguese cup clash

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will reportedly send scouts to watch the first-leg of the Taca de Portugal semi-final between Sporting CP and Benfica. Sporting will act as hosts for the first-leg with striker Viktor Gyokeres among the players that will be watched on by Newcastle representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport Lens report that the former Coventry City man could be someone the Magpies target this summer if they look for ways to bolster their attacking options. The 25-year-old, who plays alongside Alexander Isak for Sweden on the international stage, has been sensational for Sporting CP this season, netting 30 goals in just 33 appearances in all competitions.

Gyokeres moved to Portugal after spending five years in England with Brighton and Hove Albion, Swansea City and then Coventry. Gyokeres moved to the Amex Stadium in 2018 but failed to break into the first-team and was sold to Coventry City, after loan spells at Swansea City, St Pauli and the Sky Blues, for just £1m in 2021. A stunning campaign in Portugal means he is now reportedly valued at around £100m.

Erik ten Hag demands Fulham apology

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Fulham owe his side an apology following a video posted by the Cottagers on their official TikTok account. The video, captioned ‘So glad he’s ok…’, showed the Portuguese international going down after a tackle before swiftly getting back to his feet.

Fulham would go onto beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford with a very late Alex Iwobi strike securing all three points after Harry Maguire had seemingly rescued a point for the hosts. Asked about the video, ten Hag revealed he hadn’t seen it, but believes Fulham should apologise to Manchester United for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I didn’t notice, but if they did it, I would say it’s not right. It is absolutely not right that a club makes that statement because it’s totally out of order and they were wrong so they should apologise for this.”