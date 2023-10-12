Newcastle United set sights on January ‘target’ amid goalkeeper claim
Newcastle United aren’t in Premier League action this weekend due to the international break
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have a break from the action this weekend. They drew 2-2 away at West Ham last time out.
Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 21st October. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Goalkeeper was on radar
According to a report by French news outlet L’Equipe, Newcastle were keen on a move for fellow Premier League goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur over the summer along with Serie A side Lazio. However, a move away from London didn’t materialise for the experienced 36-year-old stopper and he ended up staying put beyond the deadline at the start of September.
Lloris, who is a France international with 145 caps under his belt, has been on the books of Spurs since joining them from Lyon in 2012. He has played 447 games for them in all competitions to date but has now been frozen out by Ange Postecoglou with an exit in the near future extremely likely.
Attacker eyed
Arsenal attacker Emile Smith-Rowe has emerged as a ‘target’ for Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by the Northern Echo. The 23-year-old isn’t guarenteed regular minutes at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta’s men and a departure this winter could potentially be on the cards as he looks to get some more game time.
Smith-Rowe, who has made three caps for the England national team, has been with the Gunners for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks. He has made 102 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 12 goals, as well as having loan spells away at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town.