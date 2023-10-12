Newcastle United set sights on January ‘target’ amid goalkeeper claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have a break from the action this weekend. They drew 2-2 away at West Ham last time out.

Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 21st October. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

According to a report by French news outlet L’Equipe, Newcastle were keen on a move for fellow Premier League goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur over the summer along with Serie A side Lazio. However, a move away from London didn’t materialise for the experienced 36-year-old stopper and he ended up staying put beyond the deadline at the start of September.

Lloris, who is a France international with 145 caps under his belt, has been on the books of Spurs since joining them from Lyon in 2012. He has played 447 games for them in all competitions to date but has now been frozen out by Ange Postecoglou with an exit in the near future extremely likely.

Attacker eyed

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith-Rowe has emerged as a ‘target’ for Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by the Northern Echo. The 23-year-old isn’t guarenteed regular minutes at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta’s men and a departure this winter could potentially be on the cards as he looks to get some more game time.