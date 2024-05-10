Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing an ambitious double swoop on Juventus as the Serie A giants look to raise around £85m from their summer sales.

The Turin-based club have endured a disappointing season and head into the final fortnight of the campaign sat 23 points adrift of already crowned champions Inter - although they could claim some silverware when they face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night. A return to European competition is on the cards but there are reports suggesting Max Allegri will oversee something of an overhaul of his squad in a bid for an improvement when the new season gets underway in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have already been linked with a move for Italy international winger Federico Chiesa - but it is two younger members of the Juventus squad that are said to be the subject of interest from the Magpies as they prepare for a hectic summer in the transfer window. A report from TuttoSport has claimed Juve will authorise the sale of a number of young players to finance a ‘total revolution’ of Allegri’s ranks.

That could hand a major boost to Newcastle’s hopes of landing in-demand Argentina winger Matias Soule, who has impressed during a season-long loan with Juve’s league rivals Frosinone. The 21-year-old has racked up 11 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions and that has brought him to the attention of the Magpies and several other clubs across the Premier League and Europe.