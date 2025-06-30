Some reported Newcastle United transfer targets are facing major calls over their futures with their current clubs during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are still waiting to complete their first major signing of the summer transfer window as June gives way to July.

The Magpies have added to their ranks in recent weeks after securing a deal for young Spanish winger Antonio Cordero and the former Malaga man is expected to spend the upcoming season out on loan. However, as it stands, the 18-year-old remains the only new face to join United, despite speculation suggesting the Magpies have interest in the likes of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

There is an expectation a new goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker will be added to the Magpies squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close in the early days of September - but there can be no doubt it has been a frustrating summer so far. There is still plenty of time remaining to secure deals and Newcastle could look to take advantage of contract situations at other clubs as a number of reported targets enter the final 12 months of their current deals.

10 players facing big contract decisions Newcastle United could sign this summer

Birmingham World exclusively revealed Wolves hold an interest in Man City’s McAtee as a potential replacement for Cunha. No bid has been made just yet, but the interest remains. | Getty Images

James McAtee - Manchester City

McAtee is highly rated within the City setup but there also appears to be an acceptance his time with the club is coming to an end. McAtee is still only 22, has proven his class in England’s successful defence of their European Under-21s Championship title and can play centrally or in wide positions - which explains why a number of clubs across Europe are considering a move for his services. Newcastle are believed to be on that list.

Andreas Christensen - Barcelona

Christensen provides Eddie Howe with a quality that he desires in some signings - Premier League experience. The Danish centre-back made over 160 appearances for Chelsea before moving to La Liga and he has been linked with a move to Tyneside on a number of occasions over the last two years.

Eric Garcia - Barcelona

The La Masia product left Barca to join Manchester City’s youth setup in 2017 and went on to make 35 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side before returning to the Catalan giants in 2021. Now a two-time La Liga champion and Copa del Rey winner, Garcia will enter into the final year of his contract this summer and the 11-times capped Spain international could offer an intriguing option as Newcastle look to add a younger centre-back to their squad.

Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham

A new name on the Magpies radar according to reports last month - although Fulham’s demands seem to have prevented any deal from progressing. The Brazilian striker has scored 26 goals in 97 appearances for Cottagers and has shown plenty of improvement since joining from Flamengo just four years ago.

Alberto Moleiro - Las Palmas

The Spain Under-21 winger has been linked with the Magpies over the last 12 months after impressing for Las Palmas over the last two seasons in La Liga. A number of clubs in Spain’s top flight are also believed to be monitoring the progress of a player who has been tipped to break into the senior Spanish squad over the coming years.

Johan Bakayoko - PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko | Getty Images

Another reported target, Bakayoko has been linked with moves to a whole host of clubs across Europe after impressing for PSV over the last 18 months. A return of 12 goals and three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions only really hints of the undoubted potential of a player said to be on United’s watchlist as they look to add a winger to their squad this summer.

Yoane Wissa - Brentford

The future of Bees team-mate Bryan Mbeumo has dominated the headlines so far this summer - but Wissa deserves some attention and recognition after 20 goals in 39 appearances last season. Mainly used in the lead role in attack, Wissa’s ability to also feature in wide positions may well add to his appeal.

Quinten Timber - Feyenoord

The Feyenoord captain has shown leadership qualities throughout his time at De Kuip Stadium and they would always. be appreciated in an Eddie Howe side. A five-times capped Netherlands international, Timber’s ability to function in a number of roles in midfield could attract a wave of potential suitors for his signature as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus

It has been widely reported Newcastle are keen to secure cover and competition for last season’s top goalscorer Alexander Isak and Juve striker Vlahovic is believed to be one option under consideration. The Serb is still only 25 so still has plenty of time ahead of him in his career and has shown his class with a more than respectable record of 56 goals in 142 games for Juventus.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. | Getty Images

The bid to sign the England defender was one of the sagas of last summer as Newcastle’s ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of the former Chelsea man was played out in front of the media. There are still reports suggesting Newcastle’s interest remains alive and they could make another approach to their Premier League rivals during the remainder of the summer transfer window - although reigning champions Liverpool are also said to be keen.