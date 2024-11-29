One former Arsenal star has delivered his take on a current member of the Newcastle United squad.

Former Arsenal and England striker Alan Smith has described Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as ‘the missing link’ in the Gunners forward line.

The Sweden international has become one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League since joining in a Magpies’ club record deal in August 2022. After marking his debut with a stunning strike in a narrow defeat at Liverpool, the former Real Sociedad striker went on to score ten goals and provide three assists in 26 appearances in all competitions during his first season at St James Park. However, it was last season when Isak really showed his ability as he racked up the best figures of his career with 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

There were suggestions Newcastle were ready to consider selling the striker as they battled with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations during the summer months - but Isak remained on Tyneside as the Magpies allowed Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to depart to ensure they were not hit with a points deduction. With five goals in 12 games this season, Isak has continued to shine and Monday’s blank against West Ham United ended a run of scoring in four consecutive games in all competitions. There has been talk Newcastle would look to offer a new deal to the striker in a bid to warn off reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea - but United manager Eddie Howe warned the situation was not as straightforward as the deal handed to Anthony Gordon last month.

He said: “It’s a slightly more complex situation. I think with Alex he’s got a long contract anyway and we have to be really careful regarding our spending due to PSR. It’s not a clearcut situation. Every decision we make as a football club has a knock-on effect. For contract renewals, there is a knock-on effect for PSR, and we have to make sure we don't put ourselves in a position where we can’t act freely in the transfer windows because of what we have done with individual player contracts.

“We of course love Alex and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads of goals for us, but I don’t see a short-term issue with his contract. At this moment in time, Alex just needs to focus on his football. Whether that is him saying, “I’m fine. I’ve got four years left on my contract, I’m happy at the club and I just want to play my best football". That is the ideal world. But, of course, nothing in football is straightforward, so I’m sure there will be ongoing discussions between Alex, his representatives and the club. Alex can only help his situation by playing well.”

Speculation has continued over Isak’s long-term future on Tyneside and former Arsenal striker Smith believes the Sweden star would fit the bill as his old club look strengthen their attacking options.

He told Mega Dice: “I think Alexander Isak would definitely fit in at Arsenal. It might be that he doesn’t play every week, but I am a big fan of his. Technically, he is very good and I think you have to be in that Arsenal team. He’s somebody that’ll play on that last line more than Kai Havertz wants to do. I don’t know whether Newcastle will let him go at this stage in the season, it depends on how much money Arsenal have got. There’s a missing link in their attack and Isak would complete it. Liverpool have got loads of options and Arsenal just don’t have that depth in quality in those positions. Isak would be a great signing.”

Isak will hope to rediscover his scoring touch when Newcastle look to bounce back from Monday night’s defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.