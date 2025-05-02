Newcastle United star would find Liverpool offer 'very difficult' to turn down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Newcastle United stars have been linked with big money moves to Premier League champions Liverpool in recent months.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak would find it difficult to reject a move to Premier League champions Liverpool as the Reds prepare for a ‘hefty summer transfer window’.

That was the verdict of former Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers left-back Stephen Warnock as he assessed speculation linking the Sweden international with a big money move to Anfield. Isak has been an overwhelming success since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in a £63m deal during the 2022 summer transfer window. After producing a solid first season on Tyneside, the former Borussia Dortmund hitman has plundered his way to 51 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Isak scored the winning goal as United ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool in March and will be a key figure as Newcastle look to secure a return to the Champions League over the next four weeks. Securing a spot at European football’s top table will strengthen Newcastle’s hand when it comes to retaining Isak’s services - but Warnock has warned interest from Liverpool could be ‘very difficult’ to turn down for the Magpies top scorer.

He told Egypt Betting Sites: "You want Champions League football, and we're going to give you that. I think the other argument from Liverpool would be: "We're going to compete for the Champions League. We're not just going to go into it - we're going to compete for it by bringing you in. We feel like we can compete and win that competition, but we can also win the Premier League, and we can reward you with trophies at the end of it.

“Newcastle's argument will be: "Well, we've just won the Carabao Cup, and we're trying to build something special here. We feel that you're going to be part of that." But it's always difficult with a club like Liverpool, with the history that they've got, the name they've got around the world. Players grow up watching those teams from foreign countries because more often than not, they're the teams that are televised all the time.”

He continued: “I think it'll be very difficult for him to turn Liverpool down if there was a fee agreed. But it's just how much the fee will cost. Liverpool don't really go out and spend ridiculous amounts of money on players. We know they haven't spent in the last couple of transfer windows. They have good money this year from the Champions League and the new format, so there will be money available. But Slot has got to be careful how he moves that money around if he is going to do a lot of work in the summer - and they are the rumours that we're hearing coming out of the club: that there will be quite a hefty transfer window this summer.”

“I think Anthony Gordon is a brilliant player”

There have been some suggestions the newly-crowned Premier League champions could revisit their interest in Magpies winger Anthony Gordon after initially being linked with the former Everton star last summer. With Newcastle struggling to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, there was speculation suggesting preliminary talks between the two clubs had taken place before the Magpies concluded the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to stave off any threat of falling foul of the final rules.

Liverpool are believed to remain interested in a deal for Gordon - but Warnock has warned his old club Newcastle would not entertain any thoughts of selling two of their key players to a Premier League rival.

He said: “I think this is an interesting one because of the Isak situation. I just wouldn't see Newcastle selling two of their best players to Liverpool, and selling two of their best players within the same transfer window unless they've got adequate replacements, which will be very difficult unless that deal is done, or those deals are done very early in the transfer window.

“I think Anthony Gordon is a brilliant player, I really do. We have seen Gakpo play an awful lot this season under Slot on that left-hand side. Does he feel like he would be his number one, or would it be Díaz? Or does he feel like Gakpo would then be a backup for striker, left side of midfield, or left wing position - and you do bring someone like Anthony Gordon in? I think if Anthony Gordon did come into the football club, I think it'd be that Isak wouldn't join, and it'd be another striker.”

