A little less than three weeks ago, Newcastle and Aston Villa shared six goals in Philadelphia. There were six goals again on Saturday, but it was the hosts that came out on top this time, laying down an emphatic statement over their opponents - and the rest of the Premier League.

When new boy Sandro Tonali netted his first goal for the club inside seven minutes of his debut, St James’ Park was rocking. Moussa Diaby’s equaliser couldn’t dampen spirits before Alexander Isak restored the lead just minutes later.

From that moment, Newcastle never looked back as they pressed home their advantage in the second-half. When Isak netted his second, the game was put beyond doubt.

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes’ goals were simply the icing on the cake of a wonderful day at St James’ Park. All sixteen players that took to the field played their part, but it was Isak and Tonali that stole all the headlines.

There was nothing particularly new about Isak’s performance in truth, he simply did everything he has shown he can do. He was quick when running at the defence, strong in the air when needed and was a perfect foil to allow his wingers and midfielders to flourish.

Isak’s display was a major talking point on Sky Sports after the match and Eddie Howe was asked about his performance. Howe said: “He’s a special player and can do special things.

“He epitomised the team really. We were front foot and tried to impose ourselves on Aston Villa and score a few goals.”

Villa largely played to Isak’s strengths with their high line allowing him to get beyond the defence time and time again with Ezri Konsa having a particularly difficult afternoon. If Isak’s display was just another day at the office, then fans were able to spend 90 minutes gushing over their new shiny Italian midfielder.

After struggling to make an impact against the Villains during their Premier League Summer Series clash, Tonali put in a Man of the Match display on Saturday, stamping his mark in English football. An all-action performance saw him dominate proceedings in the middle of the park - something that United struggled to do out in the USA.

Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring his first goal for Newcastle United against Aston Villa.

Of course, one performance won’t shape his entire career in England, nor will it shape how Newcastle get on for the rest of the season. However, seeing Tonali adapt quickly to the league and put in that type of display against a very good Villa midfield will be very satisfying for Howe.

Both Tonali and Isak will play a key role in any success Newcastle have this season and, hopefully, for seasons to come and they showed just why on Saturday. Villa are by no means easy opponents and showed that out in Philadelphia.