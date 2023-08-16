Ryan Fraser has been training away from the first-team at Newcastle United and the former Bournemouth winger is expected to leave the club this summer. Before being frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe earlier this year, Fraser hadn’t featured for the Magpies since a substitute appearance against Everton in October.

As such, a move north of the border to Celtic has appeared as a potential option for the winger as they prepare for Brendan Rodgers’ second stint as manager. Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in Fraser, however, John Hartson, who spent five seasons at Celtic Park, believes it would be ‘a very wise move’ by his former side to secure Fraser’s signature.

Hartson told the Go Radio Football Show: “I think so, yeah. He’s a good player.

“He’s not played regularly of late. His gametime has become not as much as what he would have wanted.

“I’m not too sure if he’s in Howe‘s plans going forward. Newcastle are buying players all the time. I think they’re looking at the top end of the market now.

“They were brilliant at the weekend in their first home game. So I think Ryan Fraser is a talent and coming up to Scotland and joining Celtic, I think, would be a very wise move because he’s got a lot to prove as well.”