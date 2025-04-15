Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Newcastle United stars have been praised by a former Tottenham Hotspur manager following Sunday's home win against Manchester United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s push into the Champions League places has been boosted by the impressive form of several players.

There is Harvey Barnes, who has grasped the opportunity handed to him by Anthony Gordon’s suspension to play a key role in the Magpies Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool and four consecutive Premier League victories. The former Leicester City winger has three goals and two assists in his last five games in all competitions - but the statistics only tell half of the story of what has been the best spell of his United career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy’s outstanding season has continued as the former Norwich City winger took his goal contribution tally to 20 when his clever pass set up Barnes to net his first goal in Sunday’s 4-1 defeat of Premier League rivals Manchester United. The back four of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento have continued to make an impact at both ends of the pitch and Alexander Isak, despite not scoring against the Red Devils, has continued to show why he is one of the most feared strikers in world football at present.

The power, pace and intensity shown by Brazilian duo Joelinton and captain Bruno Guimaraes has provided a solid centre and proved instrumental in implementing the game-plan favoured by Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall - but it is midfield partner Sandro Tonali that has attracted praise from one former Premier League manager after a ‘dominant’ display in Sunday’s win at St James Park.

Speaking to BetVictor, former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United boss Harry Redknapp said: “My Player of the Week this week is Sandro Tonali. To be honest, it’s not just for this week, he has been superb for weeks and I’m not seeing many better midfielders right now. He was everywhere for Newcastle; he covered every blade of grass. The volleyed finish for the opener was superb as well. A dominant performance.”

‘A little bit underrated’

Redknapp also reserved praise for Harvey Barnes following his two-goal display against the Red Devils. The winger has given Howe and Tindall some food for thought ahead of Wednesday night’s home clash with Crystal Palace - and he seems certain to retain his place despite Gordon’s return as a substitute during the final 15 minutes of Sunday’s win. Redknapp, who was linked with the managerial role at Newcastle following Kevin Keegan’s departure in 2009, described Barnes as underrated and believes he is capturing the form he showed during his time at Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's English midfielder #11 Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 13, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

He said: “I’m putting one of his teammates in, Harvey Barnes. I think he has become a bit of a forgotten man, and a little underrated. He took his two goals very well and he’s completely deserving of his spot in the side at the minute. He’s had his share of injuries in the last few seasons but it’s great to see more of the form that caught the eye when he broke through at Leicester.”