Goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak were enough to defeat Vincent Kompany’s side as they succumbed to yet another Premier League defeat. The Clarets are yet to win a league game this season and find themselves in the bottom three, above Sheffield United only on goal difference.

It was far from a fluent performance from the Magpies, who recovered from a subdued start to go ahead through Almiron’s stunning strike - one that Kompany believes was a game-changing moment that his side could have prevented after a promising start at a ‘tough’ St James’ Park.

Kompany said: “You’re playing against a very good side so it’s supposed to be tough, it’s not supposed to be easy coming to St James’ Park. We started well, we stayed in the game and we probably made a mistake that took the game away from us.

“I can’t fault the team for the performance, I thought they battled and showed character. Not just with what people want to associate us with, but defending the box, working hard, winning second balls and the rest you play against a good side.

“I think there are plenty of managers that have come here, especially of newly-promoted sides, and said to win games here or to get a result you need to have a little bit of luck on your side and you need to take your moments. For us it went exactly the opposite way, but we stayed in the game.”