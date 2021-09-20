Here, we round-up all the latest stories from St James’s Park and beyond:

CAT case date gets new date

The Newcastle United takeover saga has taken yet another twist today with the announcement that Newcastle’s anti-competition claim against the Premier League has a new date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin has been included in Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

A hearing to see whether Newcastle’s anti-competition claim against the Premier League can go ahead will now take place on Wednesday, September 29.

Former ref believes Leeds should have been awarded penalty

In the 23rd minute, Leeds’ Dan James collided with Joe Willock in the Newcastle box but referee Mike Dean waved away protests from the Leeds United winger.

Post-match, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both said on Sky Sports that they believed a penalty should have been awarded.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also shares this view, saying this morning on Sky Sports: “I think Mike Dean thinks Dan James has run into Joe Willock.

“I think maybe he’s too close and doesn’t have a clear view. I think it’s a foul and penalty.

“He puts the ball by, and there, Willock goes in and stops him. I think that’s high on the tolerance level before the VAR reviews.”

Newcastle have conceded three penalties in just five Premier League games so far this season.

Newcastle player named in Alan Shearer’s team of the week

Alan Shearer has named his Premier League team of the week - and it includes one Newcastle United player.

Unsurprisingly after his performance on Friday night against Leeds, the player selected is Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin scored his side’s only goal of the game and was Newcastle’s main creative outlet going forward.

Saint-Maximin is also joined by former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney in this week’s team of the week after the Brentford striker scored one and had two goals ruled out by VAR against Wolves on Saturday.

Shearer’s other attacking pick was Ismaila Sarr - someone Newcastle will have to be wary about when they face Watford on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.