Newcastle United ‘target’ has price tag ‘revealed’ amid Leeds United relegation clause
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer.
A rebuild under new boss Daniel Farke is underway at Leeds United with Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow one of their new recruits ahead of their upcoming season opener against Cardiff City. As always after relegation, Leeds have had to deal with their fair share of departures with Rodrgio, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen all leaving the club this summer.
One other player that has been linked with a move away from Elland Road has been midfielder Tyler Adams. Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer as he linked up with former boss Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, however, the midfielder, along with Marsch and his replacements Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, couldn’t prevent Leeds from slipping into the Championship.
The 24-year-old impressed for Leeds last term, but had his season cut short after suffering a hamstring injury which kept him out of Leeds’ final 12 league games. The USA international has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and recent reports from the Athletic have revealed that Adams would likely cost around £20m this summer.
A reported relegation release clause, believed to be around a similar fee that Leeds paid for the midfielder last summer, was inserted into his contract and Newcastle could trigger this should they firm up their reported interest. The signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan may have lessened Newcastle’s need to strengthen their midifield, however, as demonstrated by their purchase of Harvey Barnes and interest in Tino Livramento, the club will look at players in relegated sides to improve their squad.