‘I was upset’ - £30m man opens up about failed Newcastle United transfer

Brighton forward Joao Pedro has revealed he was ‘upset’ at seeing a potential move to Newcastle United stall last summer. Pedro was heavily-linked with a move to the north east with a medical reportedly being booked in for the Brazilian, such was the advanced nature of negotiations between Newcastle United and Watford.

However, a deal for the Brazilian could not be reached and instead, the Magpies opted to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad instead. Pedro, meanwhile, had to spend another season in the Championship with the Hornets before eventually securing a move to the Premier League this summer when he joined Brighton and Hove Albion for £30m.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking about links with the Magpies, and his move to the Amex Stadium, Pedro said: “I had this negotiation with Newcastle, until months ago I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”