Newcastle United target 'set to stay in La Liga' as Atletico Madrid consider move

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to deliver a blow to Newcastle United’s plans for the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are finalising their recruitment plans for the summer trading and are believed to have placed a goalkeeper and a versatile forward high on their list of priorities. However, long-term injuries suffered by defensive duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have forced something of a rethink from the St James Park hierarchy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Adding at least one new centre-back to Eddie Howe’s squad is now viewed as a priority and several options are under consideration including Premier League duo Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as they approach the final months of their current contracts at Bournemouth and Fulham respectively. However, the Magpies are also believed to be keen admirers of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who has earned nine senior caps for Spain after impressing with the Txuri-Urdin in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been watched by Magpies recruitment staff in recent months and has caught the eye as Sociedad have regularly challenged at the top end of the La Liga table and have competed in the Europa League and Champions League in recent seasons.

The classy centre-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last 18 months after Manchester United and Liverpool were both said to have considered a big money move for his services.