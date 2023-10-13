Newcastle United target urged to move ‘somewhere’ else amid attacker links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have a break from the action this weekend. They drew 2-2 away at West Ham last time out.

Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 21st October. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target urged to leave

Simon Jordan believes Kalvin Phillips’ representatives need to do all they can to help him leave Manchester City. The England international has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium since joining Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer of 2022.

He has been linked with Newcastle, West Ham, Liverpool and Bayern Munich over recent times. Jordan has delivered his verdict on the situation in his Daily Mail column: “Kalvin Phillips’ move to Manchester City has to go down as one of the biggest ever acts of self-harm on a football career.

“He is clearly not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans so why waste the best years of your career on a fool’s errand? Eventually he’ll lose his England place because in the end, even the most ridiculously loyal managers like Gareth Southgate are going to pick someone else ahead of him.

“His agents should stop spending all their energy trying to recruit Ivan Toney for their next fee opportunity and instead get Phillips to ply his trade somewhere more befitting of his talents, somewhere he might actually be wanted and where he would have a chance of getting in the team.”

Winger linked

According to German news outlet Bild, Newcastle are keen on Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.