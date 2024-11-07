Newcastle United will hope to boost their European hopes in a stern test against high-flying Nottingham Forest

Two former Sunderland managers were left in disagreement when discussing Newcastle United’s chances of success against Nottingham Forest in this weekend’s blockbuster clash at the City Ground.

Eddie Howe’s men have enjoyed something of a mini-resurgence in their last two outings with back-to-back victories and clean sheets against Chelsea and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak seems to be rediscovering his confidence with three goals in his last three matches while the introduction of Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock alongside Bruno Guimaraes seems to have brought a fresh sense of balance to the midfield with Joelinton moving onto the left side of the attack.

However, Newcastle’s revival will be handed the ultimate test this weekend when they come against one of the league’s in-form teams in Nottingham Forest. No team has picked up more points than the Tricky Trees in the last four league matches. While only title hopefuls Liverpool and Manchester City have picked up more points since the first kick of the season in August.

However, ex-Sunderland manager David Moyes believes Forest’s fortune will run out this weekend and feels that Newcastle United have the tools to end Nuno Espirito Santo’s side's four game unbeaten run in the league which stretches back to the end of September against Fulham.

The 61-year-old appeared as a guest on The Overlap and debated the outcome with the Manchester United icons Gary Neville and Roy Keane, Arsenal legend Ian Wright and former England Lioness and European Championship winner Jill Scott.

Scott, who is a lifelong fan of Sunderland, said she was hugely impressed with the manner of Newcastle’s victory over Arsenal.

“I think Newcastle could get the win.” Scott said when discussing her Super 6 predictions.

Wright, however, interjected and backed Nottingham Forest to use their home stadium to their advantage against the Magpies.

Ex-Sunderland manager Roy Keane, who teamed up with Wright and Scott, was initially sceptical of his former club Nottingham Forest’s chances of success and said: “Nottingham Forest can’t keep that run going. Newcastle will get a result there.”

Keane eventually claimed that both sides would share the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

However, Moyes who teamed up with Neville backed the Magpies to secure all three points, as they did last season in a 3-2 victory at the City Ground in February.

Moyes said: “I think 3-1 Newcastle.”

In recent years, Newcastle have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight matches against Nottingham Forest, with that coming courtesy of a hat-trick from Chris Wood in a 3-1 loss back in December at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have also enjoyed success at the City Ground in recent years and are unbeaten against them in the top-flight since May 1987 when Brian Clough was still in charge.

However, this promises to be a much tougher challenge due to Nottingham Forest’s incredible defensive record which has only seen them concede seven in 10 matches this term.