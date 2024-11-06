The golden opportunity Newcastle United can not waste in push for Europe

Some eye-catching fixtures lie in wait for Newcastle United when they return from the upcoming international break.

Newcastle United’s mini-revival will be handed a severe test on Sunday afternoon when the Magpies travel to face a side that are rapidly becoming the story of the Premier League season.

You can forget Arne Slot’s impressive introduction to life at Liverpool, Chelsea surpassing pre-season expectations under Enzo Maresca or injuries threatening to put a halt on Manchester City’s attempts to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. No, the story of the season comes from Nottingham Forest, who sit in third place in the table ahead of their clash with the Magpies and are one of only three sides that have lost just once in the league.

Their form comes is in no small part down to three players that have plied their trade at St James Park in the not-too-distant past as former United academy product Elliot Anderson has embraced regular game-time in the Premier League and Chris Wood, a willing worker but not so prolific striker in black and white, has plundered his way to eight goals in ten games so far this season. At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Matz Sels, who never really inspired complete confidence during his time on Tyneside, has conceded just seven goals in ten games and has received plaudits from many pundits across the media.

Such was the expectation at the City Ground during the summer, it would have seemed unlikely to suggest Forest would have provided a sizeable test to Newcastle - yet here they are, high on confidence, brimming with belief and hopeful they can keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City by the time the Premier League takes a break for the final international action of the calendar year.

What lies on the other side of the break for Newcastle can only be described as opportunity. Of course, there is the old managerial warning of there being no easy games in the Premier League and that is true. But after facing the likes of City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton in the last seven weeks, what could be described as a kinder run of games lies ahead for Eddie Howe and his players. Of course, there is the tantalising prospect of a midweek clash under the St James Park lights with current league leaders Liverpool on the first midweek of December - but elsewhere the run from post-international break to Christmas presents Howe with a chance to build on the confidence and rediscovered intensity gained from their wins over Arsenal and Liverpool.

Since the 1-1 home draw with Manchester City in September and taking the visit to Forest into account, the average league position of Magpies opposition is sat at just over six - and that figure is only increased by Everton’s lowly position. All six of United’s other opponents during that period are currently sat in the top eight of the table and can be viewed as realistic contenders for a place in European competition.

Working from the home game against West Ham United on the final Monday of November up to the trip to Ipswich Town on the final Saturday before Christmas, the average current league position of the six clubs the Magpies will face sits at just below thirteenth. One of those sides sits in the relegation zone at present and all but Liverpool at currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table - although it should be said Newcastle are also sat in the bottom half themselves ahead of the weekend fixtures.

But with home games with West Ham, Liverpool and Leicester City and away days at Crystal Palace, Brentford and Ipswich lying in wait before we all unwrap our presents from under the tree on Christmas morning, there is something of a big opportunity to Newcastle to really kickstart their push towards a European spot. It is one they simply can not afford to waste.