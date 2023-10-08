Newcastle United to ‘reignite’ interest in target as two players are linked
Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon
Newcastle United head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham. The Toon Army will be eager to keep their momentum going.
They won 4-1 at home to PSG in the Champions League last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Defender update
Newcastle will ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this winter, according to a report by Football Insider. They were linked with a swoop for the centre-back in the last transfer window but a move to England didn’t materialise for him in the end and he stayed put.
Inacio, 22, has risen up through the youth ranks of his current club and has made 128 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 11 goals. He is also a Portugal international with three caps under his belt.
EFL man eyed
Newcastle are keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is an England youth international.
Wharton, who is from Blackburn, is a key player for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the middle of the park and has become a big asset for the Championship outfit. He has played 28 games for the Lancashire club altogether so far and has found the net on two occasions as he starts to attract attention from teams in the league above.