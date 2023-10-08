Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham. The Toon Army will be eager to keep their momentum going.

They won 4-1 at home to PSG in the Champions League last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender update

Newcastle will ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this winter, according to a report by Football Insider. They were linked with a swoop for the centre-back in the last transfer window but a move to England didn’t materialise for him in the end and he stayed put.

Inacio, 22, has risen up through the youth ranks of his current club and has made 128 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 11 goals. He is also a Portugal international with three caps under his belt.

EFL man eyed

Newcastle are keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is an England youth international.