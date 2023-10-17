Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on purchasing 25% of Manchester United - in a deal that would cost him £1.3bn and see him assume control of the club’s ‘football operations’. Whilst the Glazer Family would still have majority ownership of the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group, who also have a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Nice, would be in control of the football side of the club if their offer is accepted.

A big restructuring would be in order at Old Trafford with key figures needing to be appointed to aid Erik ten Hag. One of those would likely be a sporting director or director of football - something Newcastle United had to do when their own respective takeover was confirmed.

Newcastle United had to do when their own respective takeover was confirmed.

Dan Ashworth was the man the Magpies selected on that occasion to be their new sporting director. Ashworth moved from Brighton to the north east at the end of the 2021/22 season and has helped implement a whole host of changes behind the scenes - something the Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will likely want to replicate.