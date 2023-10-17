News you can trust since 1849
By Joe Buck
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on purchasing 25% of Manchester United - in a deal that would cost him £1.3bn and see him assume control of the club’s ‘football operations’. Whilst the Glazer Family would still have majority ownership of the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group, who also have a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Nice, would be in control of the football side of the club if their offer is accepted.

A big restructuring would be in order at Old Trafford with key figures needing to be appointed to aid Erik ten Hag. One of those would likely be a sporting director or director of football - something Newcastle United had to do when their own respective takeover was confirmed. 

Dan Ashworth was the man the Magpies selected on that occasion to be their new sporting director. Ashworth moved from Brighton to the north east at the end of the 2021/22 season and has helped implement a whole host of changes behind the scenes - something the Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will likely want to replicate.

iNews have reported that any move from Manchester United for Ashworth will be met with ‘fierce resistance’ from Newcastle United though with confidence that Ashworth, who previously worked at the FA before moving to the south coast, would reject an approach from Manchester United. Ratcliffe is reportedly a ‘big admirer’ of Ashworth, but the compensation required to allow him to move to the north west could also prove to be a major stumbling block.

