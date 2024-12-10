The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reported Newcastle United and Aston Villa transfer target has opened up on speculation he could leave his current club over the coming months.

The Magpies are finalising their plans for the January transfer window and there have been suggestions the St James Park hierarchy are ready to switch their focus from a defensive addition towards improving Eddie Howe’s options at the opposite end of the pitch. However, with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all now over 30, there is a belief there will need to be something of a refresh of the Magpies defensive ranks over the next 18 months. The importance of that process will be heightened by the fact club captain Lascelles and former Switzerland international Schar are both currently out of contract at the end of the season - although the latter of that duo is believed to be in line for a new one-year deal over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been linked with several younger defensive options over the last fortnight with Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov and Benfica’s Antonio Silva both said to have been monitored by Magpies recruitment staff. However, reports in TBR Football claimed last month that both Newcastle and Premier League rivals Villa were planning a January bid for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez after he impressed for the Belgian giants during their current Champions League campaign. The four-times capped Ecuador international was actually in the Brugge side that beat Villa last month and has already made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Ordonez was questioned over speculation linking him with a move to England recently and although he revealed he would like such a move, he did concede that he was 100 percent focused on helping Brugge throughout the season.

Speaking over the weekend, he told the media: “The Premier League, I would like that. About the interest from abroad? Honestly, I don’t know anything about that at the moment. I’m just trying to focus on Club Brugge and my team. My concentration remains 100 per cent here. (Helping my current club) remains the most important thing.”

Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen has already admitted the young defender could leave the club - but he revealed a summer departure would be the preferred option if he has to lose one of his key assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “That (interest) is ultimately what you want as a player. What makes me happy is that Joel always does his job despite the interest. When that transfer happens, you have no control over that. It could be in the winter but it could also be after this season, which we would prefer.”

Ordonez will be back in action on Tuesday night when his side host Portuguese giants Sporting CP in their latest Champions League fixture.