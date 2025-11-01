Newcastle United transfer roundup amid Tonali update and Botman contract latest

The latest Newcastle United news amid updates on Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday against West Ham United, looking for a win that could fire them back into the top half of the table.

The Magpies have taken just three wins and 12 points from their opening nine games, sitting 13th following Saturday’s action. However, Eddie Howe’s men should be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to the London Stadium, having beaten Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham in their last three games in the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup, respectively.

What’s more, Newcastle have won five of their last six across all competitions, in contrast to the Hammers, who have taken just one point from their last six Premier League outings.

Sunday’s fixture also comes against the backdrop of Sandro Tonali committing his future at the club until 2030 at least, penning a new deal in secret last month.

Read on for more transfer news and updates from around St. James’ Park.

Sven Botman contract latest amid Liverpool, Chelsea interest

Sven Botman of Newcastle United leaves the pitch holding a bandage on his head during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on October 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sven Botman has overcome a couple of injury-ravaged seasons to become a key player for Newcastle at the start of 2025/26, developing an excellent partnership with summer signing Malick Thiaw.

However, the Dutchman’s form has predictably attracted attention from some of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals, with Liverpool and Chelsea understood to be among those showing an interest.

According to Capology, Botman currently pockets £90,000, which leaves him some way short of the pay packet enjoyed by the likes of Bruno Guimaraes (£160,000), Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon (all £150,000).

And a report from the Chronicle states Newcastle aren’t showing any signs of entering negotiations over a new deal just yet, with ‘nothing happening’ right now.

Of course, Botman’s long-term future will become a key area of focus for new sporting director Ross Wilson soon, with his current deal already entering its final two years.

Bayern Munich’s maintained Nick Woltemade interest addressed following strong PL start

The centre-forward position was the headline-grabber for Newcastle United this summer, with Alexander Isak eventually leaving after a huge transfer battle against Liverpool, replaced by Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Of course, the former is yet to make his Magpies debut due to injury. The latter, however, has taken to life in the North East like a duck to water, notching six goals in his first 11 appearances across all competitions, and four goals in six Premier League outings.

A previous target for Bayern Munich, there has been talk that Woltemade could still end up in Bavaria before too long, especially with his strong form in the Premier League.

However, according to SportBILD (via NUFC Blog), the 23-year-old sees himself staying with Newcastle ‘for a long time’ after settling in quickly both as a Premier League player and a resident of Tyneside.

The ‘family feel’ created by Eddie Howe among his squad is thought to have been a major help to Woltemade in settling in, and the Germany international looks set right now to become a Magpies hero.

Wayne Rooney makes stunning Newcastle United admission

The former Manchester United and England forward is currently out of work after failed managerial spells at both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. | Getty Images

Cast your minds back to the summer of 2004, when Wayne Rooney was the hottest property in European football. The fresh-faced striker had just scored 17 goals across two seasons for Everton before coming second in the Euro 2004 Golden Boot race with four goals - his tournament ultimately cut short due to a broken foot.

Rooney then went on to hand in a transfer request, forcing through a £27million move to Manchester United. The rest, as they say, is history.

But it all could have been so different, because Manchester United were rivalled in the race for Rooney by Newcastle United, who had just finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the Uefa Cup semi-finals.

The chances of Newcastle actually landing Rooney ahead of the Red Devils always felt a little far-fetched, but now, the ex-England striker has revealed that he would, indeed, have considered the St. James’ Park move. Ultimately, though, it was Newcastle’s interest that forced Man Utd’s hand.

"I would have certainly went [to Newcastle]," Rooney revealed on his self-titled podcast The Wayne Rooney Show. "Manchester United wanted to wait a season and then sign me the year after they did sign me. Newcastle put a bid in and if Manchester United hadn't come in, I would have gone to Newcastle.

"Those two were bidding against each other. My agent's best mate was chairman at Newcastle at the time! So I'm sure he was getting nudged to try to get me as well. I wanted to go to Manchester United, but I spoke with Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer.

"In true Bobby Robson style, on the phone he called me 'Mark'. I thought he had either forgotten my name or he was a genius - because that's my middle name."

