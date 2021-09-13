Newcastle suffered a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last-time out, whilst their opponents Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side did the double over Newcastle last season and Steve Bruce will hope to be able to exact some revenge and silence any crowd chants of “we want Brucie out” that were heard once again at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Leeds:

Newcastle United face Leeds United on Friday night, still searching for their first win of the season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is Newcastle United v Leeds United?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leeds United takes place on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St James’s Park with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Where can I watch Newcastle United v Leeds United?

Newcastle United v Leeds United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League - coverage of the game starts at 7:30pm.

There will be radio coverage of the game on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC 5 Live.

The Shields Gazette will also bring you full coverage of the game from Miles Starforth at St James’s Park.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for the game are currently on general sale and Newcastle have deemed the clash as a ‘Category A’ game, meaning the cheapest adult ticket that is available to buy will cost £40.

A limit of two tickets per transaction has also been set by Newcastle United for anyone wanting to buy tickets.

What is the latest team news?

Newcastle United will definitely be without Callum Wilson and Martin Dubravka as they continue their recovery from injury.

Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock and Javi Manquillo all reportedly suffered knocks at the weekend and may not feature on Friday night.

Marcelo Bielsa will likely be without Robin Koch and Diego Llorente whilst fellow defender Pascal Struijk was sent-off for a challenge on Harvey Elliott, meaning he will also likely miss Friday’s game.

What are the odds for Newcastle United v Leeds United?

Newcastle United win: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Leeds United win: 5/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

