Newcastle United ‘want’ to land Championship ace amid attacker update

Newcastle United beat the French champions 4-1 at St. James’ Park under the lights. Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar were all on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Eddie Howe’s side are back in Premier League action this weekend against West Ham away. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Championship man eyed

According to a report by Racing de Alma, Newcastle ‘want’ to land Southampton attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the January transfer window. The highly-rated 20-year-old, who is from Argentina, stayed with the Saints over the summer despite their relegation to the Championship and has made nine appearances so far this season for Russell Martin’s side in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The youngster moved to England in January from Racing Club and impressed with his current club in the top flight last term, despite their struggles on the pitch. The Hampshire outfit will face a battle keep hold of him in the long run, especially if they can’t get out of the second tier at the first time of asking.

Target latest

Newcastle have been linked with a swoop for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe over recent times as Howe weighs up potential reinforcements for further down the line. In this latest update regarding the England international, Football Insider claim West Ham hold ‘significant interest’ in the 23-year-old this winter according to Football Insider.