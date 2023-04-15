Newcastle United youngster Alex Murphy has been called up to first-team training ahead of their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa today.

The 18-year-old’s promotion comes less than a year after he joined the Magpies from Galway United last summer. Murphy, who has captained Republic of Ireland at under-18 level, previously attracted attention from a number of top clubs before putting pen to paper on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager featured for the first team in the 5-0 win over Al Hilal during their warm-weather training camp in December but has primarily featured for the youth sides, making 14 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Murphy’s form for the Under-21s has been rewarded as he was spotted in training alongside the first team this week as he looks to earn his first competitive appearance since his arrival. The defender is one of a number of young players that has been brought to St. James’ Park since the takeover was completed as the Magpies look to improve their academy and training facilities.

Magpies star ‘really unlucky’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United’s Matt Targett has been ‘really unlucky’ since making his move to St. James’ Park permanent in the summer.

The defender joined the Magpies on loan from Aston Villa in January 2022 and made 16 appearances in the second half of the campaign before securing a £15 million move to Tyneside. However, he has been unable to continue his form into this season and has managed only four starts in the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of Targett’s return to Villa Park, Howe said: “I think Matt is firstly a great lad to work with. I’ve really enjoyed coaching him and working with him. Last season his effect on the team was undoubted. The role that he played in us staying in the division was an incredible contribution, hence why we signed him.

“He’s been really unlucky this season. But Dan [Burn] has come in, the team’s done so well and I’ve picked a consistent back four. He’s waiting for his opportunity. I think when he gets it he’ll take it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad