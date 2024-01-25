The deadline facing Newcastle United to conclude transfer business amid Kieran Trippier & Miguel Almiron links
Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window deadline is closing in.
The January transfer window has just days left to run and clubs up and down the country - and in Europe - are facing a race against time to conclude business. Although the window has been a relatively quiet one in the Premier League, Newcastle United could still be busy between now and the end of the window.
When did the January transfer window open?
The January transfer window opened on Monday, January 1. The EFL transfer window also opened at that time with Italian, German, Spanish and French clubs having also been able to buy players since that date.
When does the January transfer window close?
The January transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1. Whilst the transfer windows in Italy, Germany, Spain and France will all open at the same time as the Premier League and EFL, each league has a different finishing time, although they will all end on the same day English clubs.
What will Newcastle United look to do before deadline day?
Newcastle will likely only sign players if they are able to move on some of their fringe players or are forced into a sale of one of their first-team options. The fates of Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson could all be decided between now and the end of the window with all four being linked with a move away from the club.
Any departure could usher in a new face or two, but finances are tight and the Magpies are unlikely to splash the cash in this window like they have done in the previous two windows - unless a big player is allowed to leave.