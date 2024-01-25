Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA have revealed who will take charge of Newcastle United’s first FA Cup Fourth Round appearance under Eddie Howe on Saturday when they make the trip to the capital to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. A spot in the Fifth Round - and one step closer to another Wembley appearance - is on offer for the winner of the match that pits United against yet more Premier League opposition.

Fulham will be the fourth Premier League opponents Newcastle have faced in domestic cup competitions so far this season having faced both Manchester teams and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. The only domestic cup draw that has seen Newcastle facing off against lower league opposition came in the last round as they defeated Sunderland 3-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Their reward for that win was a clash with Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage on Saturday (7pm kick-off). The FA have announced that Jarred Gillett will be the man to referee the game.

Gillett’s first ever Premier League match came during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Watford back in September 2021 and the Magpies have a fairly good record when the Australian has been in the middle. However, their last outing refereed by Gillett saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in December.

That game saw Moises Caicedo escape a red card after catching Anthony Gordon with his studs. As per competition rules, that match did not have VAR in operation.

The Australian will be assisted by Darren Cann and Mark Scholes on Saturday whilst Tony Harrington will be on VAR duty. VAR is in operation during FA Cup games that take part in stadiums that have been equipped with the technology.

