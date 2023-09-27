Newcastle United’s injury absences explained ahead of Manchester City Carabao Cup clash
Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this evening and both managers have rang the changes at St James’ Park.
With league, cup and European demands to manage, both Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe have opted to make numerous changes to their respective starting sides that defeated Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at the weekend.
Whilst it is unsurprising to see Howe make changes from the team that started at Bramall Lane, Dan Burn’s omission from the matchday squad in its entirety has raised a few eyebrows. Burn has been a regular under Howe since his move from Brighton in January 2022, being used at both centre back and left-back during his time at the club.
However, the Gazette understands that Burn misses the clash with Manchester City through illness. Jamaal Lascelles will captain the side alongside Paul Dummett in the heart of the defence with Tino Livramento and Matt Targett at full-back.
Callum Wilson and Sven Botman, who netted his first goal of the season at Bramall Lane, also miss out entirely as Joelinton makes a surprise return to the first-team. Harvey Barnes misses out after suffering a foot injury at the weekend - one that is expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future.
Joe Willock remains absent with an achilles injury whilst Emil Krafth, who was injured in Round 2 of last year’s Carabao Cup against Tranmere Rovers, also misses out. The Sweden international has returned to training but is still awaiting to make his return to action after 13 months on the sidelines.
Loris Karius, whose only appearance for the Magpies came in the final of this competition last season, will feature on the bench as Martin Dubravka drops out of the squad.