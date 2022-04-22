The win over Crystal Palace took the Magpies to the 40-point mark and although they’re not mathematically secure just yet, it would take a freakish set of results to see them drop into the Championship.

Norwich City are next up for the Magpies before two massive games against Liverpool and Manchester City that could go a long way in determining where the Premier League trophy will end up at the end of the season.

Howe has insisted that despite having relatively little to play for, his side will be ‘committed’ to winning every game they play:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will be committed to try and win every fixture, that is our duty. I take that seriously and I know my players will.

“Whoever we are playing, home and away, we have to give our all, I can promise you that.”

Newcastle’s impact on the title race will be seen in the next few weeks, however, as mentioned, their most pressing concern is a trip to Carrow Road - a venue they have not won at since goals from Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole secured them victory in January 1994.

Five defeats and three draws have since followed and Howe believes his team are in for another tough game on Saturday:

Newcastle United all-but secured their Premier League status with victory over Crystal Palace (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I’m expecting a tough game. If you look back at their last two fixtures, they went to Old Trafford and played very, very well, they were unfortunate not to get anything from that game. Played quite an attacking style, they scored two goals away from home [at Old Trafford] that they will be pleased with.“And the game before that was against Burnley where again they were excellent.

“It’s difficult when you’re reviewing the game digitally to sample the atmosphere but it seemed like it was an intense game and the crowd there always get behind their team.

“We have to be prepared for that, we have to be mentally right and I think that’s our biggest challenge after the last week.”