Newcastle United's next opponents West Ham ‘eye’ shock Dan Ashworth move

West Ham are reportedly interested in appointing Dan Ashworth to replace Tim Steidten as the club’s new technical director.

Ashworth is currently without a role in football after departing Manchester United last year. The FA’s former technical director spent months on gardening leave at Newcastle United amid interest from the Red Devils in his services.

A £4m compensation package was eventually agreed between the clubs with Ashworth swapping St James’ Park for Old Trafford to help spearhead the new footballing department under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, Ashworth lasted just five months there before leaving in December with his departure confirmed by a brief statement from the Red Devils:

‘Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement. We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.’

Since leaving Manchester United, Ashworth has been linked with various roles, including a vacancy at Arsenal following Edu Gaspar’s decision to join Evangalos Marinakis’ footballing empire back in November. However, as the FA’s former technical director remains out of the game, fresh reports have indicated that a return to the Premier League could be in the offing.

Dan Ashworth and West Ham links

According to a report from Football Insider , the Hammers are ‘working on a deal’ to bring Ashworth to the London Stadium. Ashworth worked alongside Graham Potter whilst at Brighton and it is that relationship, they report, that could give the Hammers an edge in the race for Ashworth’s signature.

After installing Potter as manager in January, West Ham confirmed that technical director Tim Steidten would leave the club with the former Chelsea and Brighton man bringing his own recruitment team to the capital. Steidten left the London Stadium after just-shy of two years with the club. The 45-year-old had previously held roles at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen before joining West Ham.

Whilst that situation has not changed, Ashworth’s previous successful spell at Brighton alongside Potter could see the Hammers make room in their recruitment department for the former Newcastle United and Manchester United man.

West Ham v Newcastle United news

West Ham have won back-to-back matches under Potter against Arsenal and Leicester City and are currently preparing for a clash against Newcastle United on Monday night. The Hammers haven’t beaten the Magpies at home since 2019, but will head into that game with confidence of replicating their shock 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in November.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been rocked by news that Lewis Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury against Liverpool last month. Hall, therefore, will miss the trip to the London Stadium as well as their Carabao Cup final six days later - games that Anthony Gordon will also be forced to sit out of through suspension.

Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury he picked up against West Ham back in March, whilst Sven Botman looks set to miss out as well due to a knee injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured in over a month after hobbling off against Arsenal on February 5.