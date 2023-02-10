Newcastle United have so far enjoyed a brilliant start to 2023 and the remainder of February could be a huge, but tricky one, for the club’s future. The Magpies face both Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, with their highly anticipated Carabao Cup final clash sandwiched in between.

Eddie Howe’s side still sit in fourth place in the top flight but are only a point from fifth after drawing four of their last five matches. The upcoming fixture against the Premier League’s defending champions could potentially see Newcastle overtake City, if Pep Guardiola’s side were to lose to Arsenal next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this weekend’s match against Bournemouth, we take a look at the latest news headlines from Tyneside...

Spurs’ double injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a double injury blow, only days after Antonio Conte underwent surgery in Italy to remove his gallbladder. The Italian was absent for Spurs’ narrow win over Man City at the weekend.

Things have only got harder for Tottenham after recent reports have revealed that both Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma have picked up injuries. The former is ruled out for at least six weeks after he sustained ligament damage in Sunday’s match, meaning back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster will come into replace him. The Frenchman will miss out on key matches against the likes of Chelsea and West Ham, as well as both Champions League legs against AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Bissouma coud be out for the rest of the season after it was confirmed that he would undergo surgery on a stress fracture in his ankle today (Friday). The club have said the timeframe of his recovery will be made more clear when the operation is completed, however he is likely to face around six to eight weeks of rehabilitation and gentle exercise, while it could be another month before he will be able to cope with the return to competitive football.

The midfielder has only made eight league starts since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion, however his absence will still be a blow to Tottenham who are eyeing up a top four finish this season. The London club sit only a point behind Newcastle and will face them at St. James’ Park in April.

Callum Wilson on Bournemouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson has claimed that he will not celebrate if he scores against his former club Bournemouth this weekend. The Magpies could move into third place with a win if Manchester United are beaten by Leeds United.

Wilson spent six years at Bournemouth before moving to Tyneside, scoring 67 goals as he became their third top goalscorer in history. After relegation from the Premier League in 2020, the striker reunited with Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park.

Wilson hasn’t returned to the Vitality Stadium since his £20 million move up north and has told BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast of his excitement ahead of the return. The 30-year-old said: “I’m actually looking forward to it. I’ve not played back there since and my last game there was for Bournemouth. I know the pitch inside and out after spending so many years there and I’ve not experienced it as an away player. It’s a close, small stadium and it’s going to be nice on the south coast.

“I’m a professional so for me, I’m going down there to win and I’m going down there to score. I’m grateful for the platform that Bournemouth gave me and the opportunity they gave me to play in the Premier League, but now I’m a Newcastle player so that’s where my loyalties lie and I’m going out there all guns blazing to try to get myself a goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries are without a win in their last six league matches and could potentially drop down to bottom of the table if they are beaten by Newcastle this weekend.

Miguel Almiron on Steve Bruce

Miguel Almiron has given his verdict on former manager Steve Bruce, four months after he was sacked. The 28-year-old was signed by Rafa Benitez in January 2019 but the Spaniard was replaced by Bruce the following summer.

Almiron failed to score or assist under Benitez and while his stats slightly improved under Bruce, he still failed to impress as they looked to avoid relegation. The Paraguay international netted nine goals across three seasons at St. James’ Park and hadn’t scored a single goal in over eight months before Bruce left the club as they sat 19th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Almiron has looked like a completely different player under Eddie Howe and already has nine goals this season which included a run of seven games with seven goals before the World Cup. Despite his disappointing form under Bruce, the midfielder had plenty of praise for him.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Almiron said: “I will always be grateful to all three of the Newcastle managers I have worked under. Initially it was Rafa Benitez who I was especially grateful as he saw something in me and gave me my chance to come to the Premier League. He saw something that I was doing in MLS with Atlanta to bring me here.

“Steve Bruce was a great manager also and you always learn something from each manager you play under. The three I have worked with at Newcastle are no exception for me.”