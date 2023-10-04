‘Really impressive’ - Newcastle United fans told what to expect from winger set to join next summer
Yankuba Minteh is earning plenty of plaudits for his performances on-loan at Feyenoord.
Newcastle United loanee Yankubah Minteh has enjoyed a sterling start to life at Feyenoord. The 19-year-old, who became Newcastle’s first signing of the summer when he joined from Danish side Odense only to be immediately loaned out to the Eredivisie, has three goals and one assist already this campaign.
Feyenoord currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie table and recently defeated rivals Ajax 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in a game that had to be restarted two days later following fan disorder after Feyenoord took a shock 3-0 lead. Although Minteh didn’t register a goal or assist in that game, he was a constant thorn in Ajax’s side and was rewarded for his perseverance with a goal against Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.
Despite the winger not turning 20 until June, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been very impressed with Minteh’s confidence and willingness to run and fight for his team. Slot said: “He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh runs more sprint metres against Ajax in an hour (in the recent 4-0 Feyenoord win) than many other boys do in two games.
“He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.
“For the remainder against Ajax we substituted him for Ramiz Zerrouki. He immediately accepts that. He recently shot Gambia to a ticket for the Africa Cup next winter.”
As eagle-eyed Newcastle United supporters track the teenager’s progress in the Netherlands, former Dutch international Pierre van Hooijdonk has explained why supporters should be excited about Minteh when he eventually joins up with the Newcastle squad at the end of the season. As picked up by Sport Witness, Van Hooijdonk said: “I think Minteh is a very interesting player, especially for Feyenoord.
“Feyenoord doesn’t have that many players who can really outplay someone one-v-one. He can do that, apart from the fact that he is also lightning fast. That also creates a lot of danger in away matches at European level.”
Minteh’s Feyenoord face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight before facing PEC Zwolle in the league on Sunday.