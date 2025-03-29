Former Newcastle United player Alan Shearer acknowledges the fans as he holds up a Newcastle United scarf while on stage during the Newcastle United trophy parade and celebration on March 29, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Newcastle United defeated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final to end their seventy-year domestic trophy drought. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alan Shearer was beaming with pride as Newcastle United celebrated winning the Carabao Cup in the city on Saturday.

Shearer was a special guest for the Town Moor celebrations on Saturday afternoon as Newcastle held an open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to the Town Moor. Around 150,000 supporters were estimated to be in attendance on the Town Moor and a further 150,000 at the bus parade.

Shearer played for Newcastle for 10 years and ended his career as the club’s all-time top scorer but never lifted a major trophy with his boyhood club.

Now Eddie Howe and his Newcastle players have ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month.

Alan Shearer’s Newcastle United Carabao Cup joy

Shearer made his way onto the stage on Saturday to reflect on Newcastle’s Carabao Cup success.

When speaking to Lynsey Hipgrave and Pete Graves on the Town Moor, Shearer summed up his emotions perfectly.

“I won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, but nothing will compare to Wembley,” he said. “It was the best feeling I’ve had in football on a football pitch or off a football pitch. I was lucky enough to share it with 32,000 Geordies.

“I’ve been waiting for this day all my life, my family have been waiting for this day and it’s happened. It’s incredible to see so many people doing the city so proud.

“Every single player that played at Wembley brought their A-game. I kept on saying before the game that I was confident. But then I'm thinking, ‘well it is actually Liverpool’. But from the first minute to the last minute, the players made everyone, I think, other than the last two minutes, at ease because of how great they were, how well they played and how they dominated Liverpool.”

Eddie Howe: Newcastle United legend

Having played under Newcastle managerial greats such as Sir Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan, Shearer believes that Howe is at the ‘top’ of the list for finally bringing home a trophy.

“Eddie's put himself in a bracket that those great managers couldn't do,” Shearer added. “Those great managers wanted to win a trophy. Unfortunately, I and those managers couldn't. Jason and Eddie have given us that. So they're at the top and they deserve it.

“Whatever credit they get, whatever atmosphere they create, they deserve it because they've made me and hundreds of thousands of Geordies extremely proud. So thank you, guys.”

More to come for Newcastle United

After waiting 70 years for a domestic honour, Newcastle’s message from Howe and the players was that the Carabao Cup win can be the start of a successful era for the football club.

When asked if he felt the same way, Shearer responded: “Well, I bloody hope so because we've waited long enough! And yeah, when you look at what happened to Chelsea, when you look at what happened to Manchester City, Alan, all that PSR rules are all different now and make it different.

“But we really, really hope that this is the start. But I have to say, if we're lucky enough to go on and win another trophy, it will not be as good as what it was two weeks ago at Wembley. Because that was just incredible. It really was.”