Nottingham Forest handed major injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash
Nottingham Forest injury news: Nuno Espirito Santo will be without one of his key players for the clash against Newcastle United at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest will be without Chris Wood against Newcastle United on Saturday with the former Magpies man set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury. Wood netted a hat-trick in Forest’s 3-1 win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day, however, he has been ruled-out of Saturday evening’s meeting between the sides.
Wood picked up the injury during Forest’s defeat to Arsenal last week and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks of action - according to the Athletic. Although Nuno Espirito Santo has described the injury as a ‘minor’ one, it does leave Forest with a dilemma in attacking areas.
Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Bristol City, the former Wolves and Spurs man said: “He [Wood] is out. He is going to be out for some time. Hopefully not a long time, but let’s see. We are frustrated but this happens. Chris felt uncomfortable so we did a scan and there is a minor injury there.
“We have to adapt and try to find solutions for the problems. It is part of the job. We are not here to always feel sorry for ourselves. With problems we will find solutions.”
Forest signed Divock Origi from AC Milan on loan back in September, but the Belgian is still sidelined through injury whilst Taiwo Awoniyi is only just making his comeback from a groin injury. Neither are expected to be fully fit when Eddie Howe’s side visit the City Ground on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).