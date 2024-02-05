Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Forest will be without Chris Wood against Newcastle United on Saturday with the former Magpies man set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury. Wood netted a hat-trick in Forest’s 3-1 win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day, however, he has been ruled-out of Saturday evening’s meeting between the sides.

Wood picked up the injury during Forest’s defeat to Arsenal last week and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks of action - according to the Athletic. Although Nuno Espirito Santo has described the injury as a ‘minor’ one, it does leave Forest with a dilemma in attacking areas.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Bristol City, the former Wolves and Spurs man said: “He [Wood] is out. He is going to be out for some time. Hopefully not a long time, but let’s see. We are frustrated but this happens. Chris felt uncomfortable so we did a scan and there is a minor injury there.

“We have to adapt and try to find solutions for the problems. It is part of the job. We are not here to always feel sorry for ourselves. With problems we will find solutions.”