With the game finely poised at 0-0 midway through the second half, Jacob Murphy burst into the penalty area only to be pulled and tripped by Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah inside the penalty area.

But neither referee David Coote or VAR deemed it a penalty as Chelsea went on to secure three points with Kai Havertz’s 89th minute strike. The German international was somewhat fortunate to be on the pitch himself following an elbow on Dan Burn.

Following the match, Magpies’ legend Alan Shearer took to Twitter to voice his frustration…

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (L) points to his elbow as Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (C) lays on the pitch after clshing with Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 13, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

@alanshearer: “Class finish from Havertz. Very harsh on the Toon. Didn’t deserve to come away with nothing. Pathetic pen decision not given.”

Newcastle’s sidelined midfielder Isaac Hayden couldn’t resist a dig at the officials.

@IsaacHayden65: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”

Magpies fans were also disappointed with the decisions that went against their side at Stamford Bridge as the nine game unbeaten run came to an end.

@BillSterling3: “Robbed by incompetent officials not for the first time this season or any season, when will it end?”

@JimmyHock22: “Completely different team to start of the season. But, what’s the point in VAR if they keep getting decisions wrong consistently!?”

@r_monst3r: “An excellent first half. Robbed of a penalty. And Havertz should have been sent off. All with six of our stars not starting. Points lost but the lads were magnificent. A bounce back at Everton!! #HowayTheLads.”

