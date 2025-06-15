The summer transfer window is open for business once again this week - and there is speculation over the future of several Newcastle United stars.

Newcastle United are facing some major calls over the future of several members of Eddie Howe’s squad as the summer transfer window opens once again this week.

There have already been departures from St James Park since the end of last season after Lloyd Kelly completed a permanent £20m move to Serie A giants Juventus and former Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis was released as his contract came to a close. Attacking midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke, who appeared to be on the fringes of the first-team during his time as a Magpie, also led a list of eight academy players that will also leave the club this summer.

Speculation over the future of current members of the United ranks is no new thing. Supporters have grown tired of talk of key players attracting interest from some of European football’s biggest clubs - but the speculation should be no surprise after they helped the Magpies enjoy the most successful season in their recent history by lifting the Carabao Cup and securing Champions League qualification.

But which players could be heading for the exit before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September? And which Magpies stars will continue to form part of Howe’s plans ahead of another big season on Tyneside?

9 players that could leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window

Callum Wilson

The experienced striker is out of contract and Eddie Howe confirmed talks were planned with Wilson’s representatives in his post-match press conference following the final day defeat against Everton. There have been reports suggesting an incentivised deal could be in the offing - but the Magpies are targeting at least one new frontman this summer to provide competition and cover to Alexander Isak means it seems increasingly likely Wilson’s time as a Magpie could be over.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product is now in the final year of his deal and the likes of Leeds United and Everton have been linked with a move for the midfielder. Given Longstaff provides pure profit in United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely. However, there is the complicating factor of the midfielder’s status as a homegrown player and that means he would help Newcastle meet the criteria required when they submit their squad for the Champions League.

Harvey Barnes

Firstly, it should be stated it would take a strong offer to tempt Newcastle into a sale because Eddie Howe remains a keen admirer of the former Leicester City winger after he provided some big goals and moments last season. However, should that offer be received, the Magpies hierarchy may well have a big call to make over Barnes’ future on Tyneside.

Matt Targett

There has been talk of Targett returning to former club Southampton in a deal that would see Saints youngster Tyler Dibling move to Tyneside - although the Saints sizeable demands for their academy product mean such a move is unlikely. Premier League newcomers Burnley have also been linked with the full-back, who seems set to leave Newcastle this summer.

Kieran Trippier

Could this summer be seen as a natural break point for the Magpies and the first major signing they made under the ownership of a PIF-led consortium. Trippier has delivered everything that was hoped for when he agreed to become a Magpies and there could be a feeling that the timing is right for a parting of the ways over the coming months. No matter what happens, the former England full-back can be proud of the impact he has made during his time on Tyneside.

Garang Kuol

The Australian youngster has failed to make an impact at senior level since joining Newcastle and a number of loan moves have failed to spark an upturn in form. However, Kuol’s recent spate of eye-catching displays for the Magpies Under-21s could well have provoked some interest and another loan move could be in the offing this summer.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

The Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon and doesn’t really look likely to force his way ahead of his fellow stoppers in the near future. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit can not be ruled out.

Martin Dubravka

The experienced stopper penned a new one-year deal earlier this year after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s injury absence. However, with Pope back established as Howe’s number one and talks over a big money move for Burnley keeper James Trafford in the offing, it would be no surprise to see Dubravka move on before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September.

Alfie Harrison

Newcastle still have high hopes for the former Manchester City youngster after he impressed for the club’s Under-21s this season. The attacking midfielder provided 10 goal contributions in 20 Premier League 2 appearances this season and the 19-year-old could well see his development aided by a loan move during the first half of next season.

5 players that will remain with Newcastle United this summer

Sandro Tonali

Tonali had a tough start to his time as a Magpie but he is now quickly becoming one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s side as he provides intensity, class and energy in the middle of the pitch. There have been links with a return to Italy but Tonali appears happy on Tyneside and it seems highly unlikely any Serie A club could afford what would be a sizeable fee.

Tino Livramento

There has been some consistent reports suggesting Manchester City are considering a move for the England international as they look to refresh their options in full-back positions - but Livramento is highly regarded within the Magpies setup and further enhanced his reputation with a man of the match display for England Under-21s with their win against Czechia in midweek. Only an eye-watering bid would even tempt the Magpies into a sale.

Lewis Miley

The Magpies youngster will possibly feel he should have earned more senior appearances last season - although the form of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes meant he had to show his patient side. Nevertheless, Miley is viewed as a big part of the club’s future and that means talk of possible loan and permanent moves away from St James Park appear fanciful.

Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazil international has become appears to have fallen in love with Newcastle as much as the supporters have fallen in love with him. There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but securing a place in the Champions League and lifting the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside.

Alexander Isak

Isak’s prolific performances last season were always likely to attract attention from elsewhere and there are reports of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool - but it seems more likely he will enter into new contract negotiations rather than transfer talks during the close-season. Tying down his services for the foreseeable future could be as significant as any new addition to Howe’s squad during the summer transfer window.