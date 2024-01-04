Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Forest terminated Jonjo Shelvey’s contract before his move to Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor in September, despite initially suggesting the midfielder’s move to Turkey was a loan move. Shelvey, who fell down the pecking order under previous boss Steve Cooper at the City Ground, moved to Turkey in September on what was then announced as a loan move, with both the official announcement from Nottingham Forest and the Premier League website detailing it as such.

However, because of FIFA rules limiting the amount of players a club can send away on-loan, Forest instead terminated the 31-year-old’s contract before he joined Rizespor. Shelvey has made 13 appearances for Rizespor this season, scoring once. That goal came against Istanbulspor back in December in an audacious halfway line effort.

Shelvey was also involved in the game that saw Turkish football suspended after an incident during the final stages of their clash with MKE Ankaragucu when referee Halil Umut Meler was struck by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. Football in the country has since resumed with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray level on points at the top of the table.

Shelvey’s time at the City Ground was not a success having made just eight appearances and none since April 8, however, upon his move to the club last winter, Shelvey admitted he was looking forward to a fresh challenge having spent seven years contracted to Newcastle United. He said: “I loved my time at Newcastle. I will never ever have a bad word to say about anyone at the club. I’ve got a lot of friends there on and off the pitch that I’ve made and formed friendships that will last a lifetime.

“But I felt, for me, personally, I needed to come away from it and get myself a new challenge. I still feel I’ve got many years left in me so I wanted to come away and really put my football knowledge and experience to another club.”