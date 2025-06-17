When are the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures released?

Newcastle United and Sunderland have already kicked off their preparations for the new Premier League season as supporters await the return of derby clashes in the top flight.

The Magpies have landed just a single summer signing so far as Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero joined from Malaga - but more signings are believed to be on the way as the United hierarchy look to boost Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League. The Magpies are believed to be in the market for a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker and there have been suggestions talks over a big money move for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro have got underway.

Sunderland’s business has largely revolved around outgoings as Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson completed moves to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton respectively and loan signings Salis Abdul Samed and Chris Mepham returned to their parent clubs. There has been one incoming as Enzo Le Fee’s loan move was converted into a permanent switch after the Black Cats Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a promotion clause in the initial agreement to bring the French star to Wearside.

Preparations for the new season will ramp up this week as the Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 are officially released - and no, the leaked versions are not genuine and yes, we will have to wait until they are published by the league themselves.

When does the 2025/26 Premier League season get underway?

The anticipation ahead of the new campaign is already rising as the return of Tyne-Wear derbies rapidly approaches. The St James Park and Stadium of Light clashes will be the first fixtures supporters of both clubs will look out for when the fixtures are released. The new season will get underway on the weekend of Saturday, August 2024 and it is expected games with take place across the weekend.

When are the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures released?

There isn’t long to wait until supporters across the country can officially plan their away days for the season - although the new fixtures will be quickly amended as television companies select their games for live broadcast. The fixtures will be officially released at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.

