Where do Newcastle United sit in an all-time Premier League table?

Newcastle United have provided the Premier League with some truly iconic moments since securing promotion into the top flight in 1993.

After missing out on the first season of the new look league, Kevin Keegan’s men were immediately dubbed as ‘The Entertainers’ as the likes of Peter Beardsley, Andy Cole and Robert Lee dazzled defences around the country and made the Magpies one of the most watchable sides in the game. That reputation was further enhanced as Les Ferdinand, David Ginola and Alan Shearer all agreed to move to St James Park in the years that followed as Keegan’s men narrowly missed out on a first top flight title since 1927.

The arrival of Sir Bobby Robson brought a return of The Entertainers tag as the pace and energy of Kieron Dyer, Craig Bellamy and Laurent Robert blended perfectly with the guile and leadership provided by Alan Shearer, Shay Given and Gary Speed. It hasn’t always been positive and United have suffered two relegations from the Premier League before making immediate returns under former managers Chris Hughton and Rafa Benitez.

With hopes high that the current crop of Magpies heroes can continue to challenge at the top end of the division over the coming years, Newcastle seem set to further establish themselves as one of the leading clubs of the Premier League era - but where do they sit in a table made up of results from the Premier League era?

The all-time Premier League table (from 1992-present)

The Premier League season is coming to an end. | Getty Images

1. Manchester United - 2,543 points 2. Arsenal - 2,388 points 3. Liverpool - 2,342 points 4. Chelsea. 2,314 points 5. Tottenham Hotspur - 1,951 points 6. Manchester City - 1,880 points 7. Everton - 1,698 points 8. Newcastle United - 1,607 points 9. Aston Villa - 1,553 points 10. West Ham United - 1,393 points 11. Southampton - 1,100 points 12. Blackburn Rovers - 970 points 13. Leicester City - 846 points 14. Leeds United - 820 points 15. Fulham - 793 points 16. Crystal Palace - 711 points 17. Middlesbrough - 661 points 18. Sunderland - 618 points 19. Bolton Wanderers - 575 points 20. West Bromwich Albion - 490 points 21. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 477 points 22. Stoke City - 457 points 23. Coventry City - 409 points 24. Norwich City - 402 points 25. Sheffield Wednesday - 392 points 26. Brighton and Hove Albion - 380 points 27. Wimbledon - 374 points 28. Nottingham Forest - 374 points 29. Charlton Athletic - 361 points 30. AFC Bournemouth - 354 points 31. Burnley - 349 points 32. Wigan Athletic - 331 points 33. Swansea City - 312 points 34. Queens Park Rangers - 308 points 35. Birmingham City - 301 points 36. Portsmouth - 293 points 37. Watford - 285 points 38. Derby County - 274 points 39. Ipswich Town - 246 points 40. Sheffield United - 225 points 41. Brentford - 200 points 42. Hull City - 171 points 43. Reading - 119 points 44. Oldham Athletic - 89 points 45. Cardiff City - 64 points 46. Bradford City - 62 points 47. Huddersfield Town - 53 points 48. Blackpool - 39 points 49. Barnsley - 35 points 50. Swindon Town - 30 points 51. Luton Town - 26 points

